Analyzing Titan Medical (TMDIF) and Its Competitors

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 227 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Titan Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -494.87% -111.08% -26.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1048 3651 7845 187 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Titan Medical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.94 Titan Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $56.29 million -7.64

Titan Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Medical rivals beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

