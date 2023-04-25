Analyzing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and Shift4 Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.28 -$10.97 million $0.55 1.73 Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.73 $75.10 million $1.08 60.79

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 17.38% N/A -1.63% Shift4 Payments 3.77% 14.06% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Steel Connect and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steel Connect and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 1 0 10 0 2.82

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $74.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Steel Connect on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

