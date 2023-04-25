Analysts Set Expectations for Costamare Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costamare in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.02 million.

Costamare Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.