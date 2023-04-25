Analysts Set Expectations for Costamare Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMREGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costamare in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Costamare (NYSE:CMREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.02 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

