Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $71.86

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AerCap by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

