Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,293 shares of company stock worth $2,044,632. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

