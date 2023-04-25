Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $12,750,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 24,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. 205,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

