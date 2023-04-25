AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Cut by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 2.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.59. 71,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.