Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.91. The stock had a trading volume of 649,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

