American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.34. 38,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

