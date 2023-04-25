American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AMS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.77. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
