American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $184.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

