Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 5,000.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 171,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

