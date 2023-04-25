Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

