Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 1,948 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,181,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 285,451 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

