Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $27,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.