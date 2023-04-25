Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $9,081,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $6,436,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

SH stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

