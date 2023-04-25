Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

