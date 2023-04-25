Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

