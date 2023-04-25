Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 78,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Amarc Resources



Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

