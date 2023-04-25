Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Edmp Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

