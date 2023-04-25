Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,184,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.