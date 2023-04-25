AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.