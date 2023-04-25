AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,419 shares of company stock worth $1,945,477. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $373.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.83 and a 200-day moving average of $343.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

