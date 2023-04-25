AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

ICE opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.