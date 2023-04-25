AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000.

Shares of EEMS opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $377.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

