AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,747. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

