Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
About Alpha Pro Tech
