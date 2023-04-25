Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allkem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OROCF opened at $7.96 on Friday. Allkem has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

