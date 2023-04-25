Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley Financial

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

