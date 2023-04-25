Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.3 %

AA opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

