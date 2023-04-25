Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy”

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,465. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

