Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.
ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alarm.com
Alarm.com Stock Performance
Shares of ALRM stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.