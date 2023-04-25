Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.