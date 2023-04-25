Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €1.51 ($1.68) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.71). Approximately 12,291,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.56 ($1.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.44) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.11) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.67) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.50) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.56) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.48.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.