Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,305.88

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $614,817.25 and $28,305.88 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00144508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

