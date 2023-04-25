AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Apr 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a apr 23 dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

