Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

ACOR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.