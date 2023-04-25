Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACOR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
