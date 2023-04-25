Achain Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $142,572.37 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004524 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002995 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

