Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its 200 day moving average is $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.