Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

