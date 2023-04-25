Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,822 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $511.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $570.33. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.56.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

