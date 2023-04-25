ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Holdings Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ABM Industries makes up 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of ABM Industries worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

