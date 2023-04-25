AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.94

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,754 ($21.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,778.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.85. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($23.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.