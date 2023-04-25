Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

