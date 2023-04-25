9,666 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

