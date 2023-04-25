89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 3.2% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.21. 70,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,946,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 36,333 shares valued at $554,376. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

