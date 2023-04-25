89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 3.2% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.21. 70,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,946,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.
89bio Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.
Insider Activity at 89bio
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.