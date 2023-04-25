833 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total value of $1,255,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,248 shares of company stock worth $23,219,153 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $332.84 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $335.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

