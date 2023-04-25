710 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in AON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.73 and a 200-day moving average of $304.30. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $334.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

