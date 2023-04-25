6,811 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Linde comprises about 3.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

LIN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.39. 213,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $369.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

