678 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,761. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.00. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

