5,980 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $293.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

